Are the Chiefs Bad Now?

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and Defector’s Drew Magary talk about the seeming decline of the Kansas City Chiefs. They also discuss who to root for in the World Series, the Houston Astros or the Atlanta Braves. Finally, they speak with Drew about his book The Night the Lights Went Out: A Memoir of Life After Brain Damage.

Chiefs (3:54): What’s wrong with Patrick Mahomes and the former champs?

World Series (25:47): Is the case against the Astros stronger than the case against the Braves?

The Night the Lights Went Out (46:29): Drew on his traumatic brain injury and what came after.

Afterball (1:07:00): Stefan on the history of the Atlanta Braves’ nickname.