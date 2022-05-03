Is Giannis Unstoppable?

Vinson Cunningham and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Slate’s Jack Hamilton to talk about the NBA playoffs and the dawn of de facto free agency in college sports. Also, Kalyn Kahler of Defector discusses the NFL draft and her reporting on a rape allegation against an NFL lineman.





NBA playoffs (2:03): Giannis Antetokounmpo led the Bucks to an easy win over the Celtics. Can Boston turn it around?

College sports (25:07): Name, image, and likeness rights have quickly ushered in a new era.





NFL draft (42:26): Edge rushers and wide receivers, not quarterbacks, were the hot commodities in Vegas.





Afterball (1:05:40): Stefan on the rise of the “edge”—or it is “EDGE”?—in the NFL.