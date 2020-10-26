Brett Phillips, World Series Hero

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the likely and unlikely heroes of the 2020 World Series. ESPN’s Myron Medcalf also comes on to talk about how the pandemic is affecting college sports “have nots” like UC Riverside. Finally, the hosts are joined by … a mystery guest!

World Series (02:02): Where did Brett Phillips come from? And how did Clayton Kershaw transform his postseason legacy?

UC Riverside (20:34): Why this Division I school is considering eliminating sports entirely.

Mystery guest (37:31): A sports innovator joins the show. Will Joel and Stefan be able to guess who he is?

Afterball (55:14): Josh on Andrew Giuliani’s failed lawsuit after he got kicked off the Duke University golf team.