Goodbye Kyrie

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Kyrie Irving and anti-Semitism. They also talk about the continued rise of Deion Sanders and Jackson State. And Claire Watkins of Just Women’s Sports comes on for a conversation about the championship game of the National Women’s Soccer League.

Kyrie (3:09): Is it finally time for the Brooklyn Nets to get rid of him?

Jackson State (28:09): Will the Prime Effect go away when Coach Prime moves on?

NWSL (47:10): The stardom of Sophia Smith and the future of the league.

Afterball (1:03:05): Stefan on a historic match-up between women soccer coaches.