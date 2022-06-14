"Hustle" Is Good

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham to discuss Steph Curry and the NBA Finals. Then, they review the Adam Sandler basketball movie Hustle. Finally, ESPN’s Kevin Van Valkenburg joins Joel and Josh to talk about the debut weekend of the Saudi-funded LIV Golf.

Steph and the NBA (3:30): The Warriors got back into the Finals with some Curry magic. Can Jayson Tatum summon some of his own?

Hustle (45:35): It’s not just a bunch of NBA cameos.

LIV Golf (1:08:23): Will the Saudis’ money take down the PGA Tour?

Afterball (1:08:23): Joel on Rickey Henderson and Pine Bluff, Arkansas.