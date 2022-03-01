LeBron and Bronny

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham discuss the sports world’s reaction to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. They also talk about LeBron James’ plan to play alongside his son Bronny. And ESPN’s Katie Barnes joins Stefan and Josh for a conversation about trans swimmer Lia Thomas.

Russia (2:33): What’s happened so far and what should come next.

Bronny (24:25): Is LeBron putting too much pressure on his son? How good is Bronny anyway?

Lia Thomas (49:47): The UPenn swimmer is setting records amid controversy over whether she should be eligible to compete against other women.

Afterball (1:14:00): Josh on yet another basketball problem that the Elam Ending fixes.