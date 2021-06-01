The Naomi Osaka Withdraws Edition

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about what Naomi Osaka’s French Open withdrawal reveals about athletes and mental health and athletes and the press. They also discuss the spate of atrocious fan behavior in NBA arenas, and Rebecca Schuman joins for a conversation about Simone Biles’ latest feat of gymnastics excellence.

Osaka (2:20): How the controversy over her French Open comments played out, and what comes next.

NBA (25:44): Has fan behavior reached a new low or are we just paying closer attention?





Biles (45:47): Why her new vault is so amazing, and why judges are undervaluing it.





Afterball (63:26): Remembering Lee Evans, who staged a quiet protest at the 1968 Olympics.





Podcast production by Margaret Kelley.

