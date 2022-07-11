Chet Holmgren Goes to Summer League

Joel Anderson, Josh Levin, and Ben Mathis-Lilley discuss their proposals for fixing college football. Josh then speaks with Ben Rothenberg about Novak Djokovic’s Wimbledon win over Nick Kyrgios. Finally, Joel, Josh, and Ben assess the rising stars of NBA Summer League.

College football (3:26): How will the sport reshape itself in the next five years?

Tennis (27:01): Wimbledon got the final it deserved.

Summer League (53:07): What to make of the Chet Holmgren experience.

Afterball (1:09:07): Josh on the Summer League record for most points in a single game.