The Mavericks Tank Out of the Playoffs

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by ESPN’s Kevin Pelton to talk about what went wrong for the Dallas Mavericks and to preview the NBA postseason. Slate’s Jim Newell also joins to discuss Jon Rahm’s Masters win. Finally, they speak with LJ Rader about his Twitter and Instagram accounts Art But Make It Sports.

NBA (4:20): Why did the Mavs lose on purpose? And how is the Western Conference shaping up?

Masters (24:31): What the year’s first major means for LIV and the future of golf.

Art But Make It Sports (44:35): Sports photos + paintings = mash-up magic.

Afterball (1:03:30): Stefan on the baseball Hall of Famer who lived in his childhood home.