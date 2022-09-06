Serena’s Coach Tells All

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis speak with Rennae Stubbs of ESPN and Racquet about coaching Serena Williams at the U.S. Open. Alex Kirshner of Slate and Split Zone Duo joins to discuss the start of college football season and the new 12-team playoff. Finally, the New York Times’ Juliet Macur talks about her story on how the Afghan women’s soccer team escaped the Taliban.

Rennae Stubbs (3:24): What she told Serena before and during her grand send-off in New York.

College football (24:22): How the game is changing, and how it’s staying the same.

Afghan women’s soccer team (49:23): The harrowing story of their escape from Kabul.

Afterball (1:11:42): Stefan on American soccer players on rival Scottish teams having the gall to eat dinner together.