The Big Ten Is Back

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Lakers’ win over the Nuggets and the Seahawks’ win over the Patriots. They also discuss the Big Ten’s decision to play football this fall. Finally, Slate’s Jim Newell joins to assess U.S. Open champion Bryson DeChambeau.

Sunday in sports (02:24): Four good teams, two great finishes. Are sports normal again?

Big Ten (20:36): Is it surprising that the conference uncancelled the fall football season?

DeChambeau (37:47): What you need to know about golf’s weirdo tinkerer.

Afterball (57:01): Joel on Deion Sanders, a bad coaching hire.