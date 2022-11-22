An Opening Draw for the USMNT

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Slate’s Eric Betts to discuss the U.S. men’s national team’s 1-1 draw against Wales. They also discuss the controversial opening days of the World Cup. Finally, they assess the Warriors’ and Lakers' early-season woes and Kyrie Irving’s return to the Brooklyn Nets.

USA-Wales (4:24): How the USMNT fizzled after a promising start.

FIFA (35:06): What’s happening in Qatar, and what the media is (and isn’t) saying about it.

NBA (47:21): What’s wrong with the league’s most star-laden teams?

Afterball (1:07;12): Josh on the next big star in American tennis.