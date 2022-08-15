Psychedelics and Sports

Vinson Cunningham and Stefan Fatsis are joined by the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas to discuss the latest on Deshaun Watson’s sexual abuse case and Serena Williams’ impending retirement. Also, Sports Illustrated’s Julie Kliegman joins to talk about athletes and psychedelics.

Deshaun Watson (5:00): The new Browns quarterback debuted with the team to boos and jeers.

Serena Williams (21:52): The superstar announced in Vogue that she is “evolving away from tennis.”

Psychedelics (35:20): Should more athletes be using them to treat mental health and injury?