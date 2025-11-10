Mamdani and the Knicks

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Knicks superfan and X-Ray Vision host Jason Concepcion for a discussion on Zohran Mamdani’s Knicks fandom and the team’s presence in the mayoral race. The panel turns to yet another major betting scandal – this time in Major League Baseball. Later, journalist Nathan Fenno joins to explain the wave of high-profile burglaries targeting professional athletes.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about Project B and the future for women’s basketball around the world.

Brunson for Mayor (4:27): The Knicks and New York politics

Guardians players indicted for gambling (23:27): Baseball stars face charges for prop bets.

Sports burglaries (45:52): The rash of robberies targeting pro athletes

