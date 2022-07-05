College Sports Cataclysm

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Brooklyn Nets’ Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving trade drama. They also talk about UCLA and USC moving to the Big Ten and assess the verbal sparring between Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas at Wimbledon.

Nets (2:26): Could they still keep KD and Kyrie?

Big Ten (24:28): What the latest big move means for the future of college football and every other sport.

Kyrgios and Tsitsipas (45:35): The story behind the ugly tennis squabble.

Afterball (1:10:10): Joel on the latest feats of pole vault prodigy Mondo Duplantis.