Wembanyama Mania

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the Warriors’ Draymond Green punching his teammate Jordan Poole. They also discuss 7-foot-4 basketball phenom Victor Wembanyama. Finally, the Athletic’s Steph Yang joins for a conversation about Sally Yates’ report on abuse in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Warriors (4:59): How should the team handle Draymond’s punch? Is he done in Golden State?

Wembanyama (28:24): Can the 18-year-old Frenchman possibly live up to all this hype?

Soccer abuse (49:09): What we learned from the report and what comes next.

Afterball (1:12:20): Stefan revisits cheating in chess and Scrabble.