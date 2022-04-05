Happy Carolina, Sad Carolina

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss Kansas’ win over North Carolina’s in the men’s basketball title game, and the Athletic’s Chantel Jennings joins to talk about South Carolina’s win over UConn for the women’s title. Finally, they talk about Eric Church, and when it’s OK for sports to trump social and professional obligations.

NCAA men (2:21): How the Jayhawks turned it around against the Tar Heels.

NCAA women (22:16): How the Gamecocks steamrolled the Huskies.

Eric Church (46:47): Was he wrong to cancel a concert to go to the Final Four?

Afterball (1:06:51): Josh on a crazy two months in pro tennis.