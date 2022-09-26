The Brett Favre Welfare Scandal

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the Boston Celtics’ decision to suspend head coach Ime Udoka. They also talk about Roger Federer’s tearful retirement. Finally, Anna Wolfe of Mississippi Today joins for a conversation about Brett Favre and the state’s enormous welfare scandal.

Udoka (4:24): Did the media and the Celtics mishandle the news of his suspension?

Federer (21:01): What makes his relationship with Rafael Nadal so special.

Favre (42:20): How the ex-quarterback got enmeshed in an escalating welfare controversy.

Afterball (1:02:46): Joel on Mississippi, a segregation academy, and a football field.