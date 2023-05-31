The Best Comeback That Never Was

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Joel Anderson to talk about the Celtics’ Game 7 loss to the Heat. They’re also joined by Mike Simmonds of Luton Today for a conversation about Luton Town’s rise to the Premier League. And finally, writer Sam Miller comes on to discuss the indelible image of Randy Johnson killing a bird with a fastball.

Celtics-Heat (6:49): How Boston came so far, and then collapsed.

Luton Town (28:27): The inside scoop on an incredible underdog story.

Baseball and birds (47:15): Why we’re still talking about a pitch from 2001.

Afterball (1:07:07): Stefan on Tom Wambsgans and Bill Wambsganss and Josh on whether Clarence Thomas could dunk.