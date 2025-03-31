The PGA Tour's Saudi Stalemate

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh welcome Joel Beall, senior Golf Digest writer and author of Playing Dirty, for a deep dive into Saudi Arabia’s continued sportwashing through investments in professional golf. The panel also discusses number one seeds steamrolling their way into the men’s Final Four. Alex Ovechkin inches closer to surpassing Wayne Gretzky's NHL goal record. Finally, Ben has an afterball on the Bronx Bombers and their new, lethal torpedo bats.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about foul-grifting and faking injuries in the NBA.





LIV Golf (2:43): Why the PGA Tour/Saudi Arabia negotiations really failed.

March Madness (29:45): For the second time ever, the men’s Final Four is all No. 1 seeds

Ovechkin (45:18): The Capitals captain is five goals shy of surpassing Gretzky





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





