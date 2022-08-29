The Coco Gauff Hype Train

Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Vinson Cunningham are joined by Ben Mathis-Lilley to discuss his new book on college football, The Hot Seat. They also discuss the hype around American tennis star Coco Gauff and review the soccer documentary Welcome to Wrexham.

The Hot Seat (2:14): Why does college football make so many of us insane?

Coco Gauff (24:54): Is the publicity warranted, or is too much for an 18-year-old to handle?

Welcome to Wrexham (47:60): Does the story of Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney buying a soccer team make for good TV?

Afterball (1:06:51): Josh on drinking beer through a hot dog straw.