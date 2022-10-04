Who’s to Blame for Tua’s Head Injury?

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin discuss the fallout from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s concussions. They also talk about Aaron Judge’s quest for the American League home run record. Finally, chess champion and poker pro Jennifer Shahade joins for a conversation about cheating allegations in both sports.

Tua (3:52): Why was he allowed to play after suffering an obvious head injury?

Judge (31:50): Is the Yankees star chasing the “real” home run record?

Chess and poker cheating (54:40): What we know, what we don’t, and what comes next.

Afterball (1:14:06): Josh on the real home run record of 1884.