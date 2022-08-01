How Bill Russell Changed America

Josh Levin is joined by Aram Goudsouzian for a conversation about Bill Russell’s life and legacy; by Grant Wahl to talk about England’s historic victory at the women’s European soccer championships; and by Andscape’s Jason Reid to discuss Deshaun Watson, Kyler Murray, and Reid’s book Rise of the Black Quarterback.





﻿Bill Russell (2:21): The basketball legend’s biographer on his impact on and off the court.

England (23:28): How the Lionesses won, and how that victory will change women’s soccer.

Quarterbacks (44:46): The past, present, and future of Black QBs in the NFL.