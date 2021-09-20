The Mannings on Monday Night

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by USA Today’s Marisa Kwiatkowski to discuss the Senate hearing on the FBI’s failures in the Larry Nassar case. They also assess Eli and Peyton Manning’s Monday Night Football debut and discuss whether the 2021 UConn Huskies are the worst college football team of all time.

Nassar case (3:14): What stood out in the Senate hearings, and what will it take for the gymnasts to get closure?

Mannings (23:18): How’d Peyton and Eli do on their first broadcast? Will their show have staying power?

UConn (43:05): How the Huskies became historically bad.

Afterball (59:00): Stefan on the U.S. women’s soccer team’s uncompetitive friendly matches.