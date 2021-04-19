Everyone Hates the European Super League

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin are joined by Ken Early of the Irish Times to talk about European soccer’s proposed Super League. They also discuss the NFL’s top quarterback prospects and they debate whether Triller Fight Club is the future of boxing.

Super League (2:10): What is this new soccer proposal? Why is it making everyone so mad? Is there any way to stop it?

Quarterbacks (21:40): What we know about Trevor Lawrence and crew, and why so many QBs will likely get picked at the top of the first round.

Boxing (38:52): Are Jake Paul, Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Evander Holyfield the salvation for a dying sport?

Afterball (52:19): Stefan on the San Diego Sockers music video “One for the Thumb.”