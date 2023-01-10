The Bulldogs Stomped the Frogs

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about Georgia’s win over TCU in the college football title game. They also discuss Damar Hamlin’s remarkable recovery and how the NFL has tried to move on. Finally, they assess the Berhalter-Reyna rift that’s tearing apart U.S. men’s soccer.

Georgia-TCU (2:26): What it’s like to be on the wrong side of one of the biggest blowouts in sports history.

Hamlin (25:10): Watching pro football a week after the Bills safety’s near-death on the field.

U.S. soccer (48:59): The pettiness and sadness of a family dispute that’s gone public.

Afterball (1:07:20): Josh on a college basketball replay controversy.