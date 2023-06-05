The Mascot That Changed American Sports

Josh Levin and Stefan Fatsis are joined by Jack Hamilton to discuss the NBA Finals. The New York Times’ Tariq Panja also comes on for a conversation about Saudi Arabia’s efforts to lure Lionel Messi and conquer global soccer. Finally, the Athletic’s Zach Buchanan discusses his piece on the pioneering mascot the San Diego Chicken.

Nuggets-Heat (3:05): How Miami tied up the series.





Saudi soccer (24:18): Can they get Messi? What are they trying to accomplish?





The Chicken (42:49): What Ted Giannoulas created.





Afterball (1:05:20): Josh on Rodney “Crash” McCray.