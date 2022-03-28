The Blueblood Final Four

Slate’s sports podcast on the NCAA basketball tournaments and U.S. soccer. Plus, an interview with Bomani Jones.





NCAA basketball (3:26): After two weeks of upsets, it’s Duke, UNC, Kansas, and Villanova.

World Cup (24:20): The U.S. men’s national soccer team is on the brink of qualifying after a 5-1 win over Panama.





Bomani Jones (47:33): Joel interviews ESPN personality Bomani Jones about his new HBO show, “Game Theory With Bomani Jones.”





Afterball (1:03:44): Stefan on watching last week’s U.S.-Mexico soccer game in Estadio Azteca.