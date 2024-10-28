Athletes Punt on 2024

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh examine the notable silence from major sports stars on this year’s presidential election. They also discuss Michael Jordan's legal battle against NASCAR, plus the first week of the NBA regular season. In the Bonus episode exclusively for Slate Plus subscribers, the panel reflects on the life and legacy of Fernando Valenzuela and his impact on the Dodgers.





A lack of political endorsements (2:48): LeBron remains quiet with one week remaining until the election.





MJ vs. NASCAR (21:35): The implications of Michael Jordan’s legal case against Big Race Car.





NBA (36:01): Bronny’s first few minutes.





