Hot Dogs and Tommy Johns

Three days from Opening Day, hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh share their roses, thorns, and buds for the upcoming MLB season. The panel also talks about the lows and highs of March Madness and finally, they remember the legendary boxer and businessman George Foreman.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses President Trump's love of sports and his recent conversation with Putin over hockey.





Opening Day (3:04): Who will be the winners, losers, and most yawn-inducing?

March Madness (32:26): The basketball tournament has so far had very few upsets

George Foreman (45:38): We remember the grill, but sometimes forget his 76-5 boxing career record.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.