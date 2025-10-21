Nate Silver and the NFL's Year of Parity

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Nate Silver, founder of FiveThirtyEight and Silver Bulletin, to discuss his new NFL prediction model “ELWAY” and what it reveals about an unpredictable football league. Later in the show, OG Hang Up host Stefan Fatsis returns to talk about his new book on the dictionary, “Unabridged: The Thrill of and Threat to the Modern Dictionary,” and to share some of his favorite sports word definitions. The panel also previews the upcoming NBA season. Stefan sticks around to give a throwback style introduction to Ben's Afterball on the goofy mule-kicker comedy “Gus”.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel has GOAT talk aboutShohei Ohtani.

NFL (3:54): The tricky world of football forcasting

NBA (26:33): Will Wemby be great?

Fatsis is back! (45:18): The prodigal host is unabridged

Afterballs (1:05:08: Hee-haw

