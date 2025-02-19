The NHL Puts Up a Fight

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh talk about the 4 Nations Face-off which kicked off with intense brawls and continued with high-stakes, best-on-best action. The panel also breaks down the NBA’s lackluster All-Star Weekend and wraps up with the latest moves in WNBA free agency.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel takes a look at JuJu Watkins and the current stars of college basketball.





4 Nations (1:53): Canada vs. U.S.A. vs. Finland vs. Sweden.





NBA All-Star Game (17:02): A new format can’t save an obsolete game.





WNBA (32:48): Have the Indiana Fever leveled up?





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





