Is the NFL Colluding Against Lamar Jackson?

Stefan Fatsis, Josh Levin, and the New Yorker’s Louisa Thomas talk about what went wrong for the North Carolina men’s basketball team and other NCAA Tournament matters. They also check in on quarterback Lamar Jackson’s standoff with the Baltimore Ravens. Finally, the Athletic’s Nick Miller joins to discuss why the BBC pulled soccer commentator Gary Lineker off the air, and what happened next.

NCAA (5:54): Checking in on the Tar Heels and the sport’s other blue bloods.

Jackson (3:50): Why doesn’t anyone want to give the young star a guaranteed, mega-bucks deal?

Lineker (43:50): The controversy, the resolution, and what it says about the UK.

Afterball (1:00:52): Stefan on whether the Ivy League is ready to change with the times.