We’re All Knicks Fans Now

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh return to talk about the latest in the NBA playoffs where the Warriors are in trouble, and the Knicks are…fun to watch? Then they talk about Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers’ quarterback quagmire. In the third segment, they discuss Boston Red Sox third or first baseman (depending on who you ask) Rafael Devers, and the history of asking players to switch to a different position.

Ben has this week’s Afterball on Ayami Sato, the first woman to play in Canada’s Intercounty Baseball League.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, they catch up on stories they’ve talked about on previous shows, including Justin Tucker’s release from the Ravens, and Sovereignty skipping the Preakness.

NBA Playoff Latest (3:51): The Knicks are fun!

Steelers Quarterback (23:17): Aaron Rodgers may or may not be it.

Rafael Devers (36:42): Never ask a third baseman to go to first.

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





