Should the NBA Ban Robert Sarver?

Josh Levin, Joel Anderson, and the New Yorker’s Vinson Cunningham discuss the NBA’s suspension of Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver and Denver Broncos coach Nathaniel Hackett’s bizarre decisions. Finally, Josh and Stefan Fatsis speak with Olympic champion Mark Spitz about the new documentary series 72—A Gathering of Champions.





Robert Sarver (4:07): Should Adam Silver have done more?





Nathaniel Hackett (25:55): What is this coach thinking?





Mark Spitz (45:57): One of the greatest Olympians ever remembers the dizzying highs and brutal lows of the 1972 Summer Games.





Afterball (1:10:40): Vinson on the greatness of Manu Ginobili.