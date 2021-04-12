The Man Who Followed Jackie Robinson

Joel Anderson, Stefan Fatsis, and Josh Levin talk about the sports world’s pandemic purgatory. They also ponder what sports feats have still yet to be achieved. Finally, Luke Epplin joins to discuss his book Our Team and the story of Larry Doby, the second player to break baseball’s modern color barrier.

Pandemic purgatory (3:11): What to make of the Texas Rangers’ full stadium and the Vancouver Canucks’ 20-plus positive COVID tests.

Rare sports feats (20:30): The Padres have, at last, thrown a no-hitter. What achievement can we cross of the list next?

Larry Doby (35:37): The first Black player in the American League was a pioneer in his own right.

Afterball (54:30): Joel on North Carolina’s JV men’s basketball team.