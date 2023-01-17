Bye-Bye Brady?

Joel Anderson and Josh Levin are joined by Bomani Jones to discuss the Cowboys’ blowout win over the Bucs and other storylines from the opening weekend of the NFL playoffs. They also talk about all the high-scoring games in the NBA this season. Finally, Joel and Josh interview pool legend Jeanette Lee, aka the Black Widow, who’s featured in the new documentary Jeanette Lee Vs.

NFL (4:23): Is Tom Brady going to retire? Should he?

NBA (25:42): Why are so many players putting up 50-point games? And is all that scoring good for the sport?

Jeanette Lee (46:47): The Black Widow speaks about her life and career.

Afterball (1:02:33): Joel on the sad decline of Georgetown basketball.