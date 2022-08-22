I Guarded LeBron

Josh Levin, Stefan Fatsis, and Vinson Cunningham are joined by Defector’s Maitreyi Anantharaman to discuss the WNBA playoffs. Dion Wright also joins to explain what it was like to guard LeBron James. Finally, they talk about Isiah Thomas’ “No Crime Day,” the subject of the first episode of Slate’s One Year: 1986 podcast.

WNBA (2:48): Can Sue Bird lead the Seattle Storm to a fifth title?

Dion Wright (23:39): How it felt to go viral for going up against one of the greatest of all time.

No Crime Day (42:20): A conversation about basketball and athlete activism in the 1980s.

Afterball (1:05:56): Stefan on the agony and ecstasy of watching Pete Carril’s Princeton teams.