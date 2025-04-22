The Angstiest Stanley Cup Yet?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh preview the NHL playoffs. Can the Maple Leafs or Jets finally break a Canadian Cup curse? The panel also give their NFL draft predictions, and discuss Paige Bueckers joining the Dallas Wings and Unrivaled.

For Afterballs, Ben does a deep dive into how last-minute timeouts have (and have not) led to MLB pitcher injuries, and what became of the long-forgotten pitcher Dick Windbigler.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses longtime College GameDay broadcast Lee Corso’s retirement.





NHL Playoffs (2:00): Can Canada finally do it?

NFL Draft (19:31): Where will Shadeur Sanders land?

Paige Bueckers (36:30): The UConn star is ready for the pros.

Afterballs (57:38): Remember Dick Windbigler





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





