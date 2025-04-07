How UConn Reclaimed the Throne

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss UConn’s return to the mountaintop of NCAA women’s hoops. Then they welcome journalist Lindsey Adler to talk about Tony Hawk and the potential for resurgent interest in vert skateboarding. Finally, they discuss if Rory McIlroy will ever win the Masters.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about the business side of the 2025 women’s college basketball season.





UConn (3:40): How they forced a South Carolina implosion.

Tony Hawk (17:32): Can the Birdman save vert skateboarding again?

Rory McIlory (45:35): Still elite, still incomplete.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





