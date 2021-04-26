The Future of Trans Athletes Edition

Stefan Fatsis and Josh Levin are joined by Tariq Panja of the New York Times to discuss European soccer’s Super League fiasco. Stefan, Josh, and Joel Anderson then talk about Golden State Warriors star Stephen Curry’s absurd month. Plus, an interview with researcher Joanna Harper about transgender athletes in girls’ and women’s sports.

Super League (2:11): Why did it implode? What comes next?

Stephen Curry (26:04): Assessing one of the most incredible months in the history of the NBA.

Joanna Harper (43:45): An interview with the transgender runner and researcher about the science, politics, and culture war around trans girls and women in sports.

Afterball (63:34): Josh on the many grudges of new LSU women’s basketball coach Kim Mulkey.





Slate Plus members get bonus segments and ad-free podcast feeds. Sign up now.

Podcast production by Margaret Kelley