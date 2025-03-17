Tiger's Last Round?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the possibility of Tiger Woods’ retirement after learning he’ll need yet another surgery - this time to fix a ruptured Achilles tendon. They also talk about the start of the NWSL season and whether the league can continue to build and retain star players. Finally, they wrap with a look back at the Luka Doncic trade and the wave of bad luck that has stricken the Mavs since.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses the amazing implosion of the New York Yankees just two weeks from opening day.





Tiger (4:40): Will Woods walk away?





NWSL (19:27): The season begins as stars like Trinity Rodman eye a possible move abroad.





NBA trade (35:14): Checking in on Dallas several weeks after the Luka Trade





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





Want more Hang Up and Listen? Subscribe to Slate Plus to immediately unlock weekly bonus episodes. Plus, you’ll access ad-free listening across all your favorite Slate podcasts. Subscribe now on Apple Podcasts by clicking “Try Free” at the top of our show page, or visit slate.com/hangupplus to get access wherever you listen.