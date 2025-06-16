Carnage at Oakmont

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs talk about the rainy and unforgiving weekend at the U.S. Open, where J.J. Spaun was the only player to finish under par. They also get into the shocking trade of Rafael Devers from the Boston Red Sox to the San Francisco Giants. Plus, journalist and host of the podcast Sonic Boom, Jordan Ritter Conn, joins to discuss how Seattle lost its iconic basketball team and how Oklahoma City has reaped the benefits. There’s also an Afterball from Ben on WNBA's new “Line ‘Em Up” campaign in the wake of a three-point shooting surge.

U.S. Open (3:53): The soggiest weekend in golf.

Red Sox boot Raffy (19:01): The shocking trade of Boston’s biggest star

What happened to the SupersSonics? (36:26): How Seattle lost and OKC might win.

