How the Ceasefire Keeps Israel in European Soccer

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by the Times’s Martyn Ziegler to explain the ripple effects of the Gaza ceasefire on UEFA and Israeli soccer. Then, The New York Times sports reporter Ken Belson joins to unravel the continued drama surrounding Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl halftime show and the backdoor dealings of NFL owners. Finally, the hosts ask if the Seattle Mariners are this year’s team of destiny? Ben’s Afterball looks at NHL superstar Connor McDavid’s surprising “hometown discount” to stay in Edmonton.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel talks about Penn State’s $50 million coaching fumble

UEFA vs Israel (3:42): Trump makes nice with the European soccer

Bad Bunny (15:36): Ken Belson on the NFL’s MAGA gamble

MLB Playoffs (37:04): Big Dumper keeps dumping!

Afterballs (51:00): McDavid chases the Cup over big money.

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





You can email us at hangup@slate.com.





Podcast production and editing by Kevin Bendis, with production assistance from Patrick Fort.