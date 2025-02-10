The Not-So-Super Chiefs

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh examine how the world-beating Chiefs ran into the brick wall that was the Philadelphia Eagles at the Super Bowl. They also speak to journalist and author Julie Kliegman about the Trump administration’s recent executive order aiming to ban trans women from sports. Plus, the panel examines the growing movement across sports to shorten game times.





The Super Bowl (2:24): The Eagles are elite.





Trump’s Trans Sports Ban (18:08): The repugnant executive order fueling trans discrimination across sports.





Shorter Games (38:37): What's behind the push to bring playing time down?





