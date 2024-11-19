The Tyson-Paul Punchline

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Ben Lindbergh, and Lindsay Gibbs discuss the 4-hour Jake Paul and Mike Tyson boxing circus. They also talk about changes in regional sports networks, the next chapter in the Chiefs-Bills rivalry, plus an Afterball from Alex on the Winnipeg Jets. On the Bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel gets into the NBA’s continued love of three-pointers.





Paul vs. Tyson (2:54): How the main event duped so many viewers.





FanDuel takes on RSNs (25:18): How sixteen regional sports networks continue to be reshuffled.





Chiefs vs. Bills (43:35): CBS and the NFL want this rivalry to stick.





Afterballs (56:57): Alex Kirshner on the NHL’s Winnipeg Jets and their attendance issues.









