Trump’s Win and Its Ripple Effect on College Sports

Hosts Alex Kirshner, and Ben Lindbergh are joined by Matt Brown of Extra Points for a discussion of how unified Republican control of the government could allow the NCAA to roll back college athletes’ newly won empowerment. They also talk about the NFL’s international aspirations, possible MLB off-season moves, plus a baseball-crosswords Afterballs. On the Bonus episode, available exclusively for Slate Plus members, Ben and Alex chat about MLS and Lionel Messi’s first playoffs.





Trump and the NCAA (2:49): How college sports may welcome more conservative legislation.





The NFL Abroad (27:33): How much does the rest of the world really love Football?





The Juan Soto Sweepstakes (46:49): Where will the generational hitter land?





Afterballs (1:08:03): Ben Lindbergh on the prevalence of baseball in crosswords.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad free.)





