What Went Wrong in Boston?

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh discuss the surprisingly exciting NBA Conference semifinals and the downfall of the Boston Celtics’ aspiring dynasty. They also talk about Pete Rose’s newfound Hall of Fame eligibility, and the snooze-worthy PGA Championship. For Afterballs, Ben dives into Pope Leo’s sports allegiances.

On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel welcomes journalist Erica Ayala to discuss the state of the Professional Women’s Hockey League.





NBA playoffs (2:55): Bing Bong.





Pete Rose to the HOF? (17:40): Could the infamous Red finally make it to Cooperstown?





PGA Championship (33:09): Scheffler wins, does anyone care?





Afterballs (45:31): Da Pope.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)







