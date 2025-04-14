Rory McIlroy Makes History

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh break down Rory McIlroy’s thrilling victory at the Masters on Sunday. Also on the show: a preview of the NBA playoffs, and an in-depth look at quarterback Nico Iamaleava’s messy split from the University of Tennessee.

For Afterballs, Ben shares the introduction to his new narrative podcast, “Ella Black: Lost and Found,” the story of the first woman to write about baseball for a national publication, and how she disappeared mysteriously.





On the bonus episode available exclusively for Slate Plus members, the panel discusses WNBA draft candidate Sedona Prince and the recent sexual assault allegations surrounding her.





McIlroy (3:57): Completes a grand slam.

NBA playoffs (20:44): Who will emerge in the West and can anyone topple the Celtics?

Nico Iamaleava (36:16): The nasty school-player divorce.

Afterballs (54:08): Ben previews his new show on a forgotten figure from baseball’s past.





(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)





