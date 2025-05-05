Bill Belichick Doesn’t Want to Talk About It

Hosts Alex Kirshner, Lindsay Gibbs, and Ben Lindbergh talk about the NBA playoffs, where the Minnesota Timberwolves did a number on the Lakers. They explain why Bill Belichick and his girlfriend have become such a problem for the University of North Carolina. Finally, the Kentucky Derby and the return of the controversial trainer Bob Baffert.

On the bonus episode, available exclusively to Slate plus members, the gang talks about the NHL playoffs and the Mikko Rantanen revenge tour.

NBA Playoffs: 2:37

Bill Belichick: 26:36

Kentucky Derby: 40:41

(Note: time codes are only accurate for Slate Plus members, who listen ad-free.)

